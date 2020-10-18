Odisha reports 2,196 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,66,345 on Saturday as 2,196 more people, including a ruling BJD MP, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seventeen more patients, including a policeman in Bhubaneswar, succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,121, he said.

As many as 2,842 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,44,227, the official said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 91.69 per cent, he said, adding the case fatality ratio has increased to 0.42 per cent.

As many as 1,274 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 922 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said. Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 259, followed by Cuttack (175) and Sundergarh (140), he said.

BJD's Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya tested positive for the infection. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bargarh district. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished him a speedy recovery. Five fresh fatalities were reported in Khurda, two in Cuttack, and one each in Angul, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Puri, Sundargarh and Sambalpur, the official said.

Ganjam has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 225, followed by Khurda (191) and Cuttack (98), he said. Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to other ailments so far, the official said.

Odisha now has 20,944 active coronavirus cases. The state has so far tested over 40 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 41,353 on Friday, he added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness over the state reaching the milestone of 4 million COVID-19 tests, an official statement said. He appreciated the hard work and sacrifice of corona warriors, healthcare personnel and all those working tirelessly to ramp up testing, strengthening Odisha's fight against the pandemic, it said.

The state government has allowed political meetings and other gatherings in connection with the November 3 by- elections to Tirtol and Balasore assembly seats, but with certain riders..