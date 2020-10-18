Surat's COVID-19 tally nears 33k mark, deaths close to 1,000

Surat's COVID-19 tally on Sunday rose to 32,952 with the addition of 239 new cases, the highest in the state, while 270 people were discharged during the day, a health official said. Two deaths took the toll to 991, he added.

Surat city reported 173 new cases and saw 177 people getting discharged, while these figures for the rural part of the district were 66 and 93 respectively. The Surat Municipal Corporation on Sunday said the recovery rate in areas under it was 91.90 per cent, as 22,646 persons have been discharged so far.

Athwa has 4,559 cases, the highest, followed by Katargam with 4,235, the SMC said, adding that 609 persons were admitted in hospitals for the ailment, while the bed capacity stood at 3,046. In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka leads the cases and deaths tally with 1,779 and 88 respectively. Choryasi has 1,725 cases and Bardoli 1,562.