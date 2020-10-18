Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs to wait two weeks before considering COVID lockdown

The Czech Republic, which has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Europe, will wait at least two weeks before deciding whether to order a full lockdown to stem its epidemic, Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek said on Sunday. "We will not decide this week about a lockdown," Havlicek said on Czech Television.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 18-10-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 23:19 IST
Czechs to wait two weeks before considering COVID lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Czech Republic, which has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Europe, will wait at least two weeks before deciding whether to order a full lockdown to stem its epidemic, Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek said on Sunday. In the past week, bars and restaurants in the country of 10.7 million have been ordered to close except for takeout orders, and schools have moved to distance learning. Sport and fitness clubs, theatres and cinemas had already shut, but shops have remained open.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said it had registered 828 cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks, more than 10 times the rate in neighbouring Germany. Since schools reopened in September, the cumulative number of cases has risen almost seven times.

Officials have warned that hospital admissions are set to rise sharply until the restrictions show an impact. "We will not decide this week about a lockdown," Havlicek said on Czech Television. "We have clearly said we will wait (until Nov. 2) for results."

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on CNN Prima's Sunday show the new measures should cut the R number, which measures average spread from one infected person, by 30-40%. A number above 1.0 indicates an exponential increase, and the current rate is estimated at around 1.4. If the latest restrictions are not effective enough, he said there were few options other than a lockdown.

The growth in COVID-19 cases with over 100,000 this month, bringing the total to 171,487 as of Saturday evening, and 1,402 deaths overall, is forcing authorities to make plans for field hospitals and seeking foreign help. The Czech Fire Rescue Service said it had sent a formal request through European Union channels for ventilators.

In Prague, more than 2,000 sports fans according to city hall estimates, including militant soccer supporters' groups known as ultras, protested against the coronavirus measures, defying restrictions on gatherings. Police used water cannon and tear gas amid clashes. Emergency services reported nine people were injured.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

KXIP trump MI in second Super Over in dramatic IPL game

Kings XI Punjab showed nerves of steel as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat IPL game that was decided via a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament here on Sunday. Kieron P...

German CDU says it still plans in-person congress to elect new leader

Germanys Christian Democrats said on Sunday they still planned to hold a physical party congress to elect a new leader and potential successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, dismissing a report that it would have to be held online due to the ...

3 arrested in loot of over Rs 31 lakh from cash collection van

Three people, including the prime accused, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the loot of Rs 31.55 lakh from a cash collection van outside a private bank here, police said. The search for another accused is on, they said. The loot...

SCOREBOARD 2 LAST

Kings XI Punjab Innings KL Rahul b Bumrah 77 Mayank Agarwal b Bumrah 11 Chris Gayle c Boult b Rahul Chahar 24 Nicholas Pooran c Coulter-Nile b Bumrah 24 Glenn Maxwell c Rohit b Rahul Chahar 0 Deepak Hooda not out 23 Chris Jordan run out Pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020