Mainland China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, same as a day earlier
China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 18, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday. As of Sunday, mainland China had 85,685 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-10-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 05:35 IST
China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 18, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday. All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.
China reported 33 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 34 a day earlier. As of Sunday, mainland China had 85,685 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.