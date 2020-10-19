Austria introducing a rule of six for indoor gatherings

Austria introducing a rule of six for indoor gatheringsReuters | Vienna | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:18 IST
Austria is limiting gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and 12 people outdoors, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday as the country is struggling to stop the steady rise in daily coronavirus infections.
Professionally organized events will have higher limits combined with requirements such as assigned seating, Kurz told a news conference. Austria's daily tally of confirmed coronavirus cases hit a new record of 1,747 on Saturday.
