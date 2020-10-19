Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Latest: Slovenia declares epidemic as virus cases rise

The country of 2 million people was the first in Europe in May to declare the end of the epidemic after the spring wave. The Alpine nation in the past week has reported hundreds of new cases daily and increased hospitalisations. The country has reported 188 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

PTI | Lubbock | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:19 IST
The Latest: Slovenia declares epidemic as virus cases rise

Slovenia has formally declared an epidemic of the coronavirus amid a major surge in infections. The 30-day period starting Monday allows the government to impose further restrictions to combat the outbreak. It was not immediately clear what the measures will be.

So far, Slovenia has tightened face mask rules, curbed the work of bars and restaurants, and switched most schoolchildren and university students from classroom to online teaching. The country of 2 million people was the first in Europe in May to declare the end of the epidemic after the spring wave.

The Alpine nation in the past week has reported hundreds of new cases daily and increased hospitalizations. The country has reported 188 deaths since the start of the outbreak. Prime Minister Janez Jansa said late on Sunday that people's health comes first. He has urged the citizens to act responsibly.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

The Rockefeller Foundation awards new grants to scale up COVID-19 testing in India

New York USA, October 19 ANINewsVoir To support the expansion of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing across India, The Rockefeller Foundation announced two new grants to The Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and PATH. The grants,...

BMW India continues its network expansion; Gallops Autohaus to represent BMW in Rajkot

Rajkot Gujarat India, Oct 19 ANIBusinessWire India BMW India today announced the launch of its ultramodern BMW Facility NEXT in Rajkot. Gallops Autohaus now represents BMW with a fully-fledged integrated retail and service facility. Based o...

Will help flood-hit people in whatever way possible: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the threat of flooding due to heavy rains still persists and assured his government will provide assistance to the affected people in whatever way possible. Talking to reporters in ...

German econ minister tells firms to diversify beyond China in Asia

German companies should diversify to other Asian markets beyond China to be less dependent on single supply chains which the pandemic has shown were vulnerable to interruption, economy minister Peter Altmaier said. Trade between the two exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020