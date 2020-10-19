The Latest: Slovenia declares epidemic as virus cases rise

Slovenia has formally declared an epidemic of the coronavirus amid a major surge in infections. The 30-day period starting Monday allows the government to impose further restrictions to combat the outbreak. It was not immediately clear what the measures will be.

So far, Slovenia has tightened face mask rules, curbed the work of bars and restaurants, and switched most schoolchildren and university students from classroom to online teaching. The country of 2 million people was the first in Europe in May to declare the end of the epidemic after the spring wave.

The Alpine nation in the past week has reported hundreds of new cases daily and increased hospitalizations. The country has reported 188 deaths since the start of the outbreak. Prime Minister Janez Jansa said late on Sunday that people's health comes first. He has urged the citizens to act responsibly.