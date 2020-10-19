Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland turns soccer stadium into virus hospital

Poland experienced very low rates of infection in the spring compared to western European countries but is now witnessing an exponential surge of coronavirus infections. On Monday, the Health Ministry recorded 7,482 new coronavirus infections over the previous day and 41 deaths.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:59 IST
Poland turns soccer stadium into virus hospital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Poland's government is transforming the National Stadium in Warsaw into a field hospital to handle the surging number of patients infecting with the coronavirus. The stadium, with a seating capacity of over 58,500, was constructed to host matches for the Euro 2012 soccer championship.

Government spokesman Piotr Müller said Monday the stadium will have room for 500 patients and will be equipped with oxygen therapy. "We can see that the number of cases is growing so fast that we need to secure places for hospitalization for those who need it," Müller said, speaking on TVP Info, state TV's all-news channel.

However, it was unclear how the government would staff the hospital given widespread reports of shortages of doctors and other medical officials across the country. Poland experienced very low rates of infection in the spring compared to western European countries but is now witnessing an exponential surge of coronavirus infections.

On Monday, the Health Ministry recorded 7,482 new coronavirus infections over the previous day and 41 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the nation of 38 million has recorded 183,248 and 3,614 deaths..

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

China's economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Chinas shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions. Growth in the worlds second-largest ...

Indian Army apprehends Chinese soldier, to be returned after formalities

A Chinese was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control LAC. According to the Indian Army, the soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long had strayed across the Lin...

Prosecutor recommends suspended sentences for Golden Dawn

A prosecutor on Monday recommended that all former lawmakers of Greeces extreme right Golden Dawn party who have been convicted and sentenced to prison for leading or participating in a criminal organisation should be allowed to remain free...

Cycling-Jumbo-Visma launching Vos-led women's team in 2021

Jumbo-Visma, one of the leading mens outfits, is starting a womens team for the 2021 season with Dutch great Marianne Vos in the squad, they said in a statement httpswww.teamjumbovisma.comnewsnewsteam-jumbo-visma-starts-womens-team-in-2021 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020