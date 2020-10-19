Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Silent' mutations that helped novel coronavirus thrive identified

However, with their approach, the researchers also identified additional culprits that previous studies failed to detect. They report that so-called silent mutations in two other regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, dubbed Nsp4 and Nsp16, appear to have given the virus a biological edge over previous strains without altering the proteins they encode.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:27 IST
'Silent' mutations that helped novel coronavirus thrive identified

Researchers have identified a number of 'silent' mutations in the roughly 30,000 letters of the novel coronavirus's genetic code that helped it thrive once it made the leap from bats and other wildlife to humans -- and possibly set the stage for the global pandemic. The subtle changes involved how the virus folded its RNA molecules or genetic material within human cells, according to the researchers.

The finding, published in the journal PeerJ, could lead to new molecular targets for treating or preventing COVID-19. The researchers used statistical methods to identify adaptive changes that arose in the SARS-CoV-2 genome in humans, but not in closely related coronaviruses found in bats and pangolins.

"We're trying to figure out what made this virus so unique," said Alejandro Berrio, a postdoctoral associate in biologist Greg Wray's lab at Duke University in the US. Previous research detected fingerprints of positive selection within a gene that encodes the "spike" proteins studding the coronavirus's surface, which play a key role in its ability to infect new cells.

The new study flagged mutations that altered the spike proteins, suggesting that viral strains carrying these mutations were more likely to thrive. However, with their approach, the researchers also identified additional culprits that previous studies failed to detect.

They report that so-called silent mutations in two other regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, dubbed Nsp4 and Nsp16, appear to have given the virus a biological edge over previous strains without altering the proteins they encode. Instead of affecting proteins, Berrio said, the changes likely affected how the virus's genetic material -- which is made of RNA -- folds up into 3D shapes and functions inside human cells.

What these changes in RNA structure might have done to set the SARS-CoV-2 virus in humans apart from other coronaviruses is still unknown, he said. But they may have contributed to the virus's ability to spread before people even know they have it -- a crucial difference that made the current situation so much more difficult to control than the SARS coronavirus outbreak of 2003.

"Nsp4 and Nsp16 are among the first RNA molecules that are produced when the virus infects a new person," Berrio said. "The spike protein doesn't get expressed until later. So they could make a better therapeutic target because they appear earlier in the viral life cycle," he said.

By pinpointing the genetic changes that enabled the new coronavirus to thrive in human hosts, scientists hope to better predict future zoonotic disease outbreaks before they happen. "Viruses are constantly mutating and evolving," Berrio said.

"So it's possible that a new strain of coronavirus capable of infecting other animals may come along that also has the potential to spread to people, like SARS-CoV-2 did. We'll need to be able to recognise it and make efforts to contain it early," he added..

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Century Textiles and Industries posts net loss of Rs 10.35 cr in Q2

Century Textiles and Industries Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.35 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 187.34 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Century T...

My Hero Academia Season 5 to be out in spring 2021, what more you can see

Are you ardently waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5 The discussion related to the fifth season started a couple of months back and fans are excited after learning that it will positively come out.My Hero Academia recently shared a first ...

Bank of Maharashtra shares zoom 7 pc post Q2 earnings

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra on Monday jumped 7 per cent after the company reported 13.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The stock zoomed 7.01 per cent to close at Rs 11.91 on the BSE. Dur...

Rallis India's PAT falls 2 pc to Rs 83 cr in Sept quarter

Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Monday posted a 2 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax after exceptional items to Rs 83 crore during the September 2020 quarter. The companys profit after tax stood at Rs 85 cror...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020