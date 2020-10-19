Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hospitalised COVID-19 patients can have ongoing symptoms for months -study

"These findings underscore the need to further explore the physiological processes associated with COVID-19 and to develop a holistic, integrated model of clinical care for our patients after they have been discharged from hospital," said Betty Raman, a doctor at Oxford's Radcliffe Department of Medicine who co-led the research. An initial report by Britain's National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) published last week showed that ongoing illness after infection with COVID-19, sometimes called "long COVID", can involve a wide range of symptoms affecting all parts of the body and mind.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:07 IST
Hospitalised COVID-19 patients can have ongoing symptoms for months -study

More than half of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital still experienced symptoms of breathlessness, fatigue, anxiety and depression for two to three months after their initial infection, according to the findings of a small UK study.

The research, led by scientists at Britain's Oxford University, looked at the long-term impact of COVID-19 in 58 patients hospitalised with the pandemic disease. It found that some patients have abnormalities in multiple organs after being infected with the novel coronavirus and that persistent inflammation caused problems for some for months.

The study has not been peer-reviewed by other scientists but was published before review on the MedRxiv website. "These findings underscore the need to further explore the physiological processes associated with COVID-19 and to develop a holistic, integrated model of clinical care for our patients after they have been discharged from hospital," said Betty Raman, a doctor at Oxford's Radcliffe Department of Medicine who co-led the research.

An initial report by Britain's National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) published last week showed that ongoing illness after infection with COVID-19, sometimes called "long COVID", can involve a wide range of symptoms affecting all parts of the body and mind. The Oxford study's results showed that two to three months after the onset of the COVID-19, 64% of patients suffered persistent breathlessness and 55% reported significant fatigue.

MRI scans showed abnormalities in the lungs of 60% of the COVID-19 patients, in the kidneys of 29%, in the hearts of 26% and the livers of 10%. "The abnormalities detected ... strongly correlated with serum markers of inflammation," Raman said. "This suggests a potential link between chronic inflammation and ongoing organ damage among survivors."

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched at Rs 23,990; pre-order begins today

Oppo has launched a new special edition of the F17 Pro smartphone in India. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition comes in a Matte Gold color option with a blue and gold gradient finish and will go on sale on October 23 via AmazonThe Oppo F17 Pro...

My Hero Academia Season 5 to be out in spring 2021, what more you can see

Are you ardently waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5 The discussion related to the fifth season started a couple of months back and fans are excited after learning that it will positively come out.My Hero Academia recently shared a first ...

Century Textiles and Industries posts net loss of Rs 10.35 cr in Q2

Century Textiles and Industries Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.35 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 187.34 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Century T...

Bank of Maharashtra shares zoom 7 pc post Q2 earnings

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra on Monday jumped 7 per cent after the company reported 13.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The stock zoomed 7.01 per cent to close at Rs 11.91 on the BSE. Dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020