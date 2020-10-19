Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's COVID-19 cases pass 100,000

Portugal's coronavirus cases passed 100,000 on Monday, with nearly 2,000 new infections in the past 24 hours, days after tough new measures to contain the disease came into force. "Everyone's tiredness is legitimate but it cannot legitimise failure," the secretary of state for health, Antonio Sales, told a news conference.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:02 IST
Portugal's COVID-19 cases pass 100,000
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Portugal's coronavirus cases passed 100,000 on Monday, with nearly 2,000 new infections in the past 24 hours, days after tough new measures to contain the disease came into force.

"Everyone's tiredness is legitimate but it cannot legitimise failure," the secretary of state for health, Antonio Sales, told a news conference. "We continue to depend on each other - and our success is the success of Portugal." The nation of just over 10 million people initially won praise for its quick response to the pandemic.

It has recorded a comparatively low 101,860 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,198 deaths. But, like in most European countries, infections have risen again. On Friday, Portugal hit 2,608 cases, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic started, although testing has also increased.

Gatherings are now limited to five people, weddings can be attended by a maximum of 50, university parties are banned and there are heavier penalties for rule-breaking establishments. Authorities have repeatedly said it would be unbearable for country's economy to shut down again, as happened during a six-week lockdown in March.

"We are at all costs trying not to implement confinement," Sales said. Prime Minister Antonio Costa warned last week that the government was not afraid of further restrictions if the spread of the outbreak did not slow.

Parliament will vote on Friday on a government proposal to make masks compulsory in crowded outdoor spaces and whether the government's tracing app should be mandatory for some workforces. Plans to make the "Stay Away Covid" app compulsory have stirred controversy, with the Portuguese Data Protection Authority saying it "raises serious questions related to citizens' privacy".

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology initiates asafoetida farming in Lahaul Valley

Farmers of the remote Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh have started taking up cultivation of asafoetida hing, mainly due to the efforts of the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, using the vast wasteland in the cold desert condi...

Venezuela's Citgo-backed bonds boosted by U.S. court ruling

Bond market brokers marked up prices on some of Venezuelas battered debt more than four-fold on Monday after a U.S. judge dealt a major blow to opposition leader Juan Guaidos efforts to have them declared invalid.The bonds at the centre of ...

Assessing impact of pandemic on economy, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government has begun an exercise to assess the impact of the pandemic on the economy and likely contraction in GDP, even as she did not rule out the possibility of another stimulus to b...

Maha: Co-op bank chief held in Beed for Rs 10 lakh bribery

The chairman of a cooperativebank in Parli in Maharashtras Beed district, 125 kilometresfrom here, was held on Monday for allegedly demanding andaccepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to sanction Rs 2.5 crore to anaccount holder, a state Anti Corr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020