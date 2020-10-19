Left Menu
UP: BSP MP tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Shyam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital here on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, a doctor said. A rapid antigen test was conducted in Jaunpur on Sunday and it confirmed that the MP was COVID-19 positive, he added.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:32 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Shyam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital here on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, a doctor said. The Lok Sabha MP from Jaunpur is being administered antiviral and antibiotic treatment at the Yashoda super specialty hospital in Kaushambi, the hospital's medical Superintendent Anuj Agarwal told PTI.

The BSP MP had fever, a sore throat, and cough following which he decided to get tested, Agarwal said. A rapid antigen test was conducted in Jaunpur on Sunday and it confirmed that the MP was COVID-19 positive, he added.

