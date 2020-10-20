Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Wales will impose a two-week "fire-break" lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers must stay at home. AMERICAS * Europe and North America should follow the example of Asian states by persevering with anti-COVID measures and quarantining anyone who comes into contact with infected people, a World Health Organization expert said. * A campaign by coronavirus-stricken aviation giants to persuade the world it's safe to fly has been questioned by one of the scientists whose research it draws upon.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 02:33 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wisconsin battled one of the worst coronavirus surges in the United States, while Argentina and Spain were set to cross one million infections and Ireland announced some of Europe's toughest COVID-19 constraints.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* It is unlikely a coronavirus vaccine will be in widespread use in Britain before next spring, the government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said. * Russia hit a record daily high on Monday as Moscow authorities said they would not introduce strict restrictions.

* Several Spanish regions toughened restrictions, seeking to curb a second wave that looks set to drive the country with Western Europe's highest case load above one million infections this week. * Wales will impose a two-week "fire-break" lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers must stay at home.

AMERICAS * Europe and North America should follow the example of Asian states by persevering with anti-COVID measures and quarantining anyone who comes into contact with infected people, a World Health Organization expert said.

* A campaign by coronavirus-stricken aviation giants to persuade the world it's safe to fly has been questioned by one of the scientists whose research it draws upon. * The United States' land borders between Canada and Mexico will remain closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21.

* The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 1 million airline passengers on Sunday for the first time since mid-March. ASIA-PACIFIC

* People in Australia's Melbourne were granted more freedom to move about after a months-long lockdown, buoying hopes an outbreak in the city was nearing an end. * The president of the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, Joko Widodo, called for Indonesia not to rush the rollout of vaccines, citing concerns over public awareness about whether they were halal.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tunisia's prime minister, Hichem Mechichi, ordered a nationwide curfew starting from Tuesday.

* South Africa's health minister, Zweli Mkhize, and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, his office said late on Sunday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain's Oxford University said initial findings from a study on the long term impact of COVID-19 has found that a large number of patients discharged from hospitals still experience symptoms of breathlessness, fatigue, anxiety and depression two to three months after contracting the virus. * An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech appeared to be safe in a late-stage clinical trial in Brazil, preliminary results showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Many poorer Americans will struggle to keep a foothold in the banking system due to the pandemic's economic fallout after years of increasing access, a U.S. banking regulator said.

* The U.S. economy is rebounding strongly after taking a big hit, but it may be another year before the economy returns to pre-crisis levels and take even longer for the labor market to recoup lost ground, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Trump: U.S. to remove Sudan from state terrorism sponsors list after payment to victims

President Donald Trump announced on Monday the United States would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism as soon as Khartoum sets aside the 335 million it has agreed to pay to American victims of militant attacks and the...

Ireland imposes some of Europe's toughest COVID-19 curbs

Ireland announced some of Europes toughest COVID-19 constraints on Monday, shutting non-essential retail, limiting restaurants and pubs to take away service and telling people not to travel more than five kilometres 3 miles from their home....

Ireland aiming to return to Level 3 restrictions by Dec.1, PM says

The Irish government is aiming to return to Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the six week period on the highest stage, Level 5, that will kick in this week, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday.In order to do so, the gove...

French activists say 100,000 hurt by Total's Ugandan oil operation

Over 100,000 people in Uganda and Tanzania have been hurt by human rights violations linked to the Totals oil operations in Uganda, two French activist groups said in a report on Tuesday. Friends of the Earth and a second group called Survi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020