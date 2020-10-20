FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Wisconsin battled one of the worst coronavirus surges in the United States, while Argentina and Spain were set to cross one million infections and Ireland announced some of Europe's toughest COVID-19 constraints.

* It is unlikely a coronavirus vaccine will be in widespread use in Britain before next spring, the government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said. * Russia hit a record daily high on Monday as Moscow authorities said they would not introduce strict restrictions.

* Several Spanish regions toughened restrictions, seeking to curb a second wave that looks set to drive the country with Western Europe's highest case load above one million infections this week. * Wales will impose a two-week "fire-break" lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers must stay at home.

AMERICAS * Europe and North America should follow the example of Asian states by persevering with anti-COVID measures and quarantining anyone who comes into contact with infected people, a World Health Organization expert said.

* A campaign by coronavirus-stricken aviation giants to persuade the world it's safe to fly has been questioned by one of the scientists whose research it draws upon. * The United States' land borders between Canada and Mexico will remain closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21.

* The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 1 million airline passengers on Sunday for the first time since mid-March. ASIA-PACIFIC

* People in Australia's Melbourne were granted more freedom to move about after a months-long lockdown, buoying hopes an outbreak in the city was nearing an end. * The president of the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, Joko Widodo, called for Indonesia not to rush the rollout of vaccines, citing concerns over public awareness about whether they were halal.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tunisia's prime minister, Hichem Mechichi, ordered a nationwide curfew starting from Tuesday.

* South Africa's health minister, Zweli Mkhize, and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, his office said late on Sunday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain's Oxford University said initial findings from a study on the long term impact of COVID-19 has found that a large number of patients discharged from hospitals still experience symptoms of breathlessness, fatigue, anxiety and depression two to three months after contracting the virus. * An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech appeared to be safe in a late-stage clinical trial in Brazil, preliminary results showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Many poorer Americans will struggle to keep a foothold in the banking system due to the pandemic's economic fallout after years of increasing access, a U.S. banking regulator said.

* The U.S. economy is rebounding strongly after taking a big hit, but it may be another year before the economy returns to pre-crisis levels and take even longer for the labor market to recoup lost ground, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said.