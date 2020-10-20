Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000

Although the increase in deaths from COVID-19 remains relatively low in Canada compared with the early months of the pandemic, Canada's chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said on Monday she was concerned the country will see an uptick in "severe impacts" of the virus in the coming weeks. A Reuters tally found the global count of COVID-19 cases had crossed 40 million as of Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 06:14 IST
Canada's COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000

Canada reported a new COVID-19 milestone on Monday with total infections rising above 200,000 since the pandemic began in early March and as the country's second wave was expected to be worse than the first.

Ontario and Quebec, which account for around 60% of Canada's 37.6 million people and just under 80% of the country's reported COVID-19 cases, have seen sharp increases in cases in recent weeks. Both provinces have taken fresh measures to curb the spread of the virus. Less-populated provinces, including Manitoba and Alberta, are also seeing worrying increases.

Total cases rose by 3,289 to 201,437 while deaths reached 9,778, an increase of 18 over the previous day, government data released on Monday showed. Although the increase in deaths from COVID-19 remains relatively low in Canada compared with the early months of the pandemic, Canada's chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said on Monday she was concerned the country will see an uptick in "severe impacts" of the virus in the coming weeks.

A Reuters tally found the global count of COVID-19 cases had crossed 40 million as of Monday. Canada announced on Monday that its border with the United States would remain closed until at least Nov. 21, as cases in the U.S. remain high.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

The Justice Department announced charges Monday against Russian intelligence officers in a string of global cyberattacks that targeted a French presidential election, the Winter Olympics in South Korea and American businesses. The case i...

Rugby-Women's World Cup holders NZ top seeds for 2021 draw

New Zealand, England and Canada were confirmed as the top three seeds for the womens 2021 Rugby World Cup after the games governing body opted to use rankings from the start of the year with southern hemisphere teams unable to play due to C...

Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts

A poll worker in Memphis, Tennessee, has been fired after turning away early voters who were wearing Black Lives Matter and I Cant Breathe shirts, an elections official said Monday. The worker was fired Friday after officials received a cal...

Australia will participate in Malabar naval exercise: Govt

Australia will participate in the Malabar naval exercise, involving the United States, Japan and India, to bring the four key partners in the Indo-Pacific region together next month, according to a statement issued by the Australian governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020