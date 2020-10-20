Left Menu
Kenya records 195 more COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

Updated: 20-10-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 10:58 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MOH_Kenya)

Kenya's Ministry of Health has reported 195 more COVID-19 positive cases in the country, added 7 more deaths, and 227 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to a news report by Nation.

After the first case on March 13, the number of declared infections in Kenya raised to 45,076. The number of deaths to 839, and the total number of recovered patients to 32,084. The country's cumulative tests stand at 623, 828.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said that 227 of the newly recovered patients, 146 were in the home-based care program, and 81 at hospitals across the country.

From the new cases, 176 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners. In terms of gender, the CS said 173 are male while 58 are female. The youngest of the new cases is a five-month-old infant while the oldest is 75 years.

Kagwe said 39 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit with a similar number being put on supplemental oxygen.

Mutahi Kagwe has disclosed that the total number of people admitted to various health facilities is 1,084, while another 2,480 are on home-based isolation care.

In terms of distribution per county, Nairobi had 99 cases, Busia 18, Uasin Gishu 17, Meru 14, Mombasa and Kiambu 10, Murang'a 8, Nakuru 7 and Kajiado 3. Kisumu and Machakos reported two cases each while Bungoma, Wajir, Kitui, Nyandarua and Nandi had one case each.

