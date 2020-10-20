Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian official Erekat in critical, stable condition

Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat remained in critical but stable condition in an Israeli hospital Tuesday, his family said, after he was infected with the coronavirus.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 14:27 IST
Palestinian official Erekat in critical, stable condition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat remained in critical but stable condition in an Israeli hospital Tuesday, his family said, after he was infected with the coronavirus. Erekat's family told the official Palestinian news agency WAFA that he was receiving artificial respiration in the intensive care unit at Israel's Hadassah Medical Center.

Erekat, 65, has been one of the Palestinians' most recognizable faces over the past several decades, serving as a senior negotiator in talks with Israel. He was also a senior advisor to late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and current President Mahmoud Abbas. He was hospitalized Sunday at the Jerusalem hospital despite the Palestinian leadership's decision earlier this year to sever ties with Israel over plans to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank as part of President Donald Trump's Mideast plan.

The hospital said Monday that Erekat's case was extremely challenging in light of his history of health problems, including a lung transplant in 2017. It said he suffered from a weak immune system, and a bacterial infection in addition to COVID-19.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak fails to protect religious minorities from forced conversions: Parliamentary committee

A parliamentary committee in Pakistan has said that the country has not fulfilled its responsibility to protect religious minorities from forced conversions, according to a media report on Tuesday. The parliamentary committee on forced reli...

Thai Cabinet approves Parliament session to debate protests

Thailands Cabinet on Tuesday approved a request to recall Parliament for a special session to deal with the political pressures from ongoing anti-government protests. The Cabinet at its weekly meeting approved the request, which calls for a...

Dr Reddy's launches generic product in US

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched over-the-counter OTC drug Famotidine tablets, used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease, in the American market. The company has launched the product, which is equivalent to Johnson...

Belgium may need to return to full COVID lockdown - virologist

Belgium could be returning to full lockdown if there is no reversal of the surge in COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions, a senior Belgian virologist said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.We would then have to consider even more r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020