Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre to import 1 Lakh MT of medical Oxgyen anticipating Covid-19 cases surge in winter

Anticipating a surge in coronavirus cases in the upcoming festival season and winter, the Union Health Ministry has initiated the process to import about 1,00,000 metric tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen as a precautionary measure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:54 IST
Centre to import 1 Lakh MT of medical Oxgyen anticipating Covid-19 cases surge in winter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Anticipating a surge in coronavirus cases in the upcoming festival season and winter, the Union Health Ministry has initiated the process to import about 1,00,000 metric tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen as a precautionary measure. During a press conference on COVID19 update, Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary said: "The health ministry has initiated the process for importing of 1,00,000 MT of LMO. This is being done to ensure adequate stock and to address any anticipated surge in COVID19 cases."

"As a means of abundant precaution, building oxygen generation capacity within hospitals (generate and supply ). The government is installing PSA Plants in hospitals. Atleast 246 PSA plants are being put in 18 State / UTs in the 1st phase and 67 at various stages of completion. About 150 PSA plants will be upgraded in 30 State / UTs in the 2nd phase." Bhushan urged people to wear a mask and maintain social distancing amid the apprehension of re-infection of COVID-19 during the upcoming festival.

The health secretary highlighted that the Central government has taken various steps in the last few months including, infrastructure augmentation, ensuring uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen, monitoring and co-ordination and proactive interventions, "As on September 1, 2020, a total of 43,022 COVID-19 patients were on oxygen support. This went up to 75,098 in the September third week and then it started declining and presently stands at around 57,000. The installed capacity and daily supply of oxygen is much higher than this," Bhushan said.

The peak consumption of medical oxygen in India happened in the week between September 9-15, 2020, the health secretary said. "In the last 10 months, there has never been any scarcity of medical oxygen in the country. We have taken proactive steps to augment oxygen supply. The Health Ministry created an adequate number of Oxygen Supported Beds, ICU Beds and Ventilators. The number of beds containing oxygen has increased from 57,000 to over 2 lakh. Oxygen has been provided in more than 390 hospitals," he said.

"Oxygen production capacity enhanced from 5,913 MT (on April 2020) to 6,862 MT in September 2020 and 7,191 MT by end of October 2020. The Ministry have developed 775 Cryogenic Oxygen Tanks (total 7438 MT) in the country which are installed in hospitals. We are also creating control room in different places on the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor efficient and adequate availability of medical oxygen in States/UTs," he added. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the maximu price of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) as Rs 15.22 per cu mt. and Oxygen (Medicinal Gas) in cylinder as Rs 25.71 per cu mt.

"Further, SOPs have been issued on September 25, 2020 for rational use of oxygen. Directions have been issued to ensure free 24 hours movement of Medical Oxygen between States/UTs. Proactive interventions taken, like building O2 Generation Capacity within Hospitals," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

H-CNG debuts in national capital

In a first, the national capital will see buses plying on hydrogen-spiked CNG that gives emissions equivalent to BS-VI grade fuel from a lower category engine. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan formally launched the trial run of 50 buses on h...

Live streaming of Dussehra festival

The Dussehra festival in the city and the burning of Ravana effigy will be live-streamed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions against public gathering, an organising committee member said. The 20-feet Ravana effigy will be set afla...

Madrid likely without injured Ramos vs depleted Shakhtar

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos looks set to be sidelined for their opening Champions League match against a Shakhtar Donetsk squad depleted by the coronavirus. Ramos is nursing a left knee injury and did not practice with the squad on Tue...

U.S. prepared to meet immediately with Russia on nuclear arms control -State Department

The United States is prepared to meet immediately with Russia to finalize a nuclear arms control agreement, the State Department said on Tuesday.We appreciate the Russian Federations willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020