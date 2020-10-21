Left Menu
California sets strict guidelines for reopening large theme parks

Officials in California, home to Walt Disney Co's Disneyland, said on Tuesday that large theme parks cannot reopen until a county's COVID-19 risk level drops to the lowest tier of "minimal" spread. Disneyland unions earlier had asked the state to let the resort, located in Anaheim, in Orange County, open when the county reached "moderate" spread.

Reuters | California | Updated: 21-10-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 01:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Officials in California, home to Walt Disney Co's Disneyland, said on Tuesday that large theme parks cannot reopen until a county's COVID-19 risk level drops to the lowest tier of "minimal" spread.

Disneyland unions earlier had asked the state to let the resort, located in Anaheim, in Orange County, open when the county reached "moderate" spread. The decision, announced by California health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, means Disneyland and Comcast Corp's Universal Studios will not be allowed to reopen for the foreseeable future.

"I don't know when Orange County will enter the yellow (minimal) tier," Ghaly told a news briefing. Under California's scheme, the yellow or minimal tier means daily cases of coronavirus number less than one per 100,000. Ghaly said smaller theme parks, with a capacity of 15,000 visitors or less, would be allowed to open at reduced capacity once the counties in which they are located reach the "moderate" spread level.

The delay follows months of appeals by Disney executives for the parks to reopen. All other Disney theme parks, including Walt Disney World in Florida, have reopened with limited attendance, mask requirements and other safety measures. Disney in September announced it was laying off 28,000 employees from its theme parks and laid part of the blame on California's unwillingness to allow the parks to reopen.

