Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Most people would get a COVID-19 vaccine if their government or employer recommended it, results of a global poll showed on Tuesday, amid growing concerns about public distrust of the shots being developed at speed to end the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 02:15 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Most people would get a COVID-19 vaccine if their government or employer recommended it, results of a global poll showed on Tuesday, amid growing concerns about public distrust of the shots being developed at speed to end the pandemic.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* British PM Boris Johnson said he would impose tougher lockdown restrictions on the Greater Manchester region in northern England despite failing to reach a deal on funding support with local leaders. * Greece recorded a new daily record of cases, with younger people accounting for a majority of the new infections.

* The Spanish government is considering new restrictions, including possible curfews, in hard-hit regions like Madrid. * Italy's southern Campania region said it planned to introduce a nighttime curfew from the weekend, while other areas started drawing up their own restrictions.

* Berlin's municipal government made it compulsory to wear masks at markets, in queues and on 10 busy shopping streets, but stopped short of imposing another lockdown. AMERICAS

* President Donald Trump pushed for a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, and said he would accept a deal worth more than $2.2 trillion despite opposition to large spending measures among his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate. * Mexico's government will pay to cover any liabilities arising from unexpected side effects of COVID-19 vaccines but is not considering creating a fund to do so, a top official said.

* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he wanted to limit nonessential travel from New Jersey and Connecticut as the neighboring states see upticks in cases. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly three months, as new cases maintained decreasing trend from a peak in September. * Singapore plans to roll out rapid COVID-19 tests for events such as weddings and business conferences, as the city-state looks to further reopen its economy.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa is investigating 10.5 billion rand of the government's coronavirus spending for corruption, more than double the amount they were investigating two months ago.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness, four sources told Reuters.

* Britain will help to fund trials using a manufactured COVID-19 virus to deliberately infect young healthy volunteers with the hope of accelerating the development of vaccines against it. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Russians' real disposable income fell 4.8% in year-on-year terms in the third quarter after its sharpest plunge in 20 years in the preceding quarter, data showed. * Mexico has so far recovered 320,000 of the roughly 1 million formal jobs that it lost in the pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by William Maclean and Anil D'Silva)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French militant group, mosque to close after teacher slaying

Frances president on Tuesday named a domestic militant Islamist group as directly implicated in last weeks gruesome street beheading in a Paris suburb of a high school history teacher who had discussed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad wi...

Mexico could absorb some COVID-19 vaccine liabilities

Mexicos government could absorb some liabilities arising from unexpected side effects of COVID-19 vaccines but is not considering creating a fund to do so, a top official said. As various vaccine candidates make their way through different ...

Mexico could absorb some COVID-19 vaccine liabilities

Mexicos government could absorb some liabilities arising from unexpected side effects of COVID-19 vaccines but does not need a fund to do so, a top official said. As various vaccine candidates make their way through different stages of clin...

Ex-Burundi president gets prison term for 1993 killing of victorious election opponent

Burundis top court has sentenced a former president to life in prison for the 1993 murder of another president who had defeated him in elections, an attack that triggered a 10-year civil war in which about 300,000 people were killed.In an O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020