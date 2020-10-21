FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Most people would get a COVID-19 vaccine if their government or employer recommended it, results of a global poll showed on Tuesday, amid growing concerns about public distrust of the shots being developed at speed to end the pandemic.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* British PM Boris Johnson said he would impose tougher lockdown restrictions on the Greater Manchester region in northern England despite failing to reach a deal on funding support with local leaders. * Greece recorded a new daily record of cases, with younger people accounting for a majority of the new infections.

* The Spanish government is considering new restrictions, including possible curfews, in hard-hit regions like Madrid. * Italy's southern Campania region said it planned to introduce a nighttime curfew from the weekend, while other areas started drawing up their own restrictions.

* Berlin's municipal government made it compulsory to wear masks at markets, in queues and on 10 busy shopping streets, but stopped short of imposing another lockdown. AMERICAS

* President Donald Trump pushed for a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, and said he would accept a deal worth more than $2.2 trillion despite opposition to large spending measures among his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate. * Mexico's government will pay to cover any liabilities arising from unexpected side effects of COVID-19 vaccines but is not considering creating a fund to do so, a top official said.

* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he wanted to limit nonessential travel from New Jersey and Connecticut as the neighboring states see upticks in cases. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly three months, as new cases maintained decreasing trend from a peak in September. * Singapore plans to roll out rapid COVID-19 tests for events such as weddings and business conferences, as the city-state looks to further reopen its economy.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa is investigating 10.5 billion rand of the government's coronavirus spending for corruption, more than double the amount they were investigating two months ago.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness, four sources told Reuters.

* Britain will help to fund trials using a manufactured COVID-19 virus to deliberately infect young healthy volunteers with the hope of accelerating the development of vaccines against it. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Russians' real disposable income fell 4.8% in year-on-year terms in the third quarter after its sharpest plunge in 20 years in the preceding quarter, data showed. * Mexico has so far recovered 320,000 of the roughly 1 million formal jobs that it lost in the pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by William Maclean and Anil D'Silva)