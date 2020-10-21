Philippines reports 1,509 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths

Philippines reports 1,509 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:31 IST
The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 1,509 new coronavirus infections, its lowest daily increase in cases in more than six weeks.
In a bulletin, the ministry said there were 60 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed. Total cases have risen to 362,243 while deaths have reached 6,747.
