Philippines reports 1,509 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:31 IST
Philippines reports 1,509 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths
The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 1,509 new coronavirus infections, its lowest daily increase in cases in more than six weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said there were 60 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed. Total cases have risen to 362,243 while deaths have reached 6,747.

