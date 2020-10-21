Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 2,000 patients benefited from plasma therapy in Delhi: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday asserted that over 2,000 COVID-19 patients here have benefitted from plasma therapy, a day after a top ICMR official indicated that the Centre was considering removing it from the clinical management protocol.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:22 IST
Over 2,000 patients benefited from plasma therapy in Delhi: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday asserted that over 2,000 COVID-19 patients here have benefitted from plasma therapy, a day after a top ICMR official indicated that the Centre was considering removing it from the clinical management protocol. At a press conference, Jain also said these patients received convalescent plasma through the dedicated plasma banks of the city government, besides other people getting it directly from donors.

The first plasma bank was opened on July 2 by Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS) in south Delhi. After that another bank was opened at LNJP Hospital, a dedicated coronavirus facility. "We have been doing it (plasma therapy) trials after getting due permission. The ICMR-AIIMS study has not shown much breakthrough. But people are getting benefitted from it here, and over 2,000 have benefitted by receiving plasma from the dedicated bank only," Jain said, when asked about the Centre considering removing it from COVID-19 clinical management protocol.

The Delhi health minister, himself a COVID-19 survivor, asserted that "this has helped save my life too". "Even America has acknowledged its benefit. And, research going on it world over. Delhi in a way is a pioneer in it and plasma therapy benefits have been seen. You should go and ask family members of those patients who were administered the plasma therapy," he said.

The Centre is considering to remove convalescent plasma therapy from the national clinical management protocol for COVID-19, a top ICMR official had said on Tuesday. Presently, the use of off-label convalescent plasma for treating COVID-19 patients in the moderate stage of the illness is allowed under "investigational therapies".

However, a randomised controlled trial, led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on 464 patients in 39 hospitals in 25 districts across 14 states and union territories has shown that plasma therapy does not reduce mortality or prevent progression of COVID-19 from moderate to severe. At a press conference on Tuesday, ICMR Director General Balaram Bhargava said, "We have had discussions in the national taskforce and we are in discussion with the joint monitoring group that this (convalescent plasma therapy) may be deleted from the national guidelines. The discussion is ongoing and more or less we are reaching towards that."  The national capital recorded 41 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 6,081, while 3,579 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.36 lakh.

Jain said the positivity rate as on Tuesday stood at 6.32 per cent with death rate of 1.13 per cent, based on data of the last 10 days. "The positivity rate earlier was 8.5-10 per cent, so it seems it has stabilised, compared to the peak that was. And we are closely watching it, the trend should be downward now gradually," he told reporters.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aashi Hanspal named impressive new driver in FIA's Rising Stars program

City-based Aashi Hanspal was named the Most Deserving and Impressive New Driver in the FIA Girls On Track - The Rising Stars programme, held at Paul Ricard karting circuit in France. FMSCIs womens commission chairperson Sita Raina revealed ...

New Swiss coronavirus cases soar to record 5,596

Switzerlands new coronavirus infections almost doubled in a day to a record level, health authorities said on Wednesday.The public health agency reported httpswww.bag.admin.chbagenhomekrankheitenausbrueche-epidemien-pandemienaktuelle-ausbru...

Guj: Gold trader attacked, robbed of valuables worth lakhs

Two unidentified men attacked a gold trader and robbed him of valuables worth Rs 37 lakh in Jetpur town of Rajkot district on Wednesday, police said. Chiman Vekaria was attacked by two robbers, who allegedly threw chili powder on his face a...

Nigeria protesters break curfew amid gunfire, chaos in Lagos

Nigerias anti-police protesters stayed on the streets in Lagos on Wednesday, breaking the government curfew following a night of chaotic violence in which demonstrators were fired upon, sparking global outrage. Shots were fired as young dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020