Ladakh records one more COVID-related death; 48 new cases

They said 75 COVID-19 patients were discharged from health facilities in Leh and 11 others in Kargil after successful treatment, bringing down the active cases in the region to 841 - 690 in Leh and 151 in Kargil. So far, 4,787 patients have been discharged after being recovered in Ladakh, the officials said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:52 IST
The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded one more death related to COVID-19, pushing the number of fatalities to 67, while 48 fresh cases took the tally to 5,695, officials said on Wednesday. One person, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, died in Leh, they said, adding that his death was the 29th in the district, while the rest 38 COVID-19 fatalities had taken place in Kargil district.

Out of the 48 new cases, the officials said 42 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Leh and another six in Kargil district. They said 75 COVID-19 patients were discharged from health facilities in Leh and 11 others in Kargil after successful treatment, bringing down the active cases in the region to 841 - 690 in Leh and 151 in Kargil.

So far, 4,787 patients have been discharged after being recovered in Ladakh, the officials said..

