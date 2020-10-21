Left Menu
Coronavirus risks running out of control in Germany, warns Soeder

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:02 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

The leader of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), Markus Soeder, warned on Wednesday that the coronavirus is at risk of spiraling out of control in Germany.

While Germany's infection rates are lower than in much of Europe, they have been accelerating and hit a daily record of 7,830 on Saturday, according to the Robert Koch Institute. "Corona is back with full force ... the second wave is here," Soeder told the Bavarian state assembly, adding caution and prudence were required.

On Tuesday, residents in the Bavarian district of Berchtesgadener Land went back into lockdown, the first area in Germany to do so since April. Soeder said he nonetheless wanted to keep open borders with neighbouring countries. Bavaria borders Switzerland, Austria and the Czech Republic. He was also determined to keep the economy functioning and schools and nurseries open as long as possible.

"Our priority is to avoid a blanket lockdown," he told the Bavarian state assembly, adding that he would introduce a "dark red" alert level with tougher restrictions for areas in Bavaria that have 100 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days. Earlier, a spokeswoman for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was staying in quarantine at home until Oct. 29 after a bodyguard tested positive for the virus.

Steinmeier, whose role is largely ceremonial, has now twice tested negative for the virus, the spokeswoman added. "There is light on the horizon," said Soeder. "Of course, the vaccine will come, of course the situation will be very different in spring next year ... There is a tomorrow after corona."

