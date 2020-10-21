2.67 lakh recoveries in Kerala, COVID cases inch towards 3.50

Left Menu
PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:40 IST
lakh mark with 8,369 fresh infections rephrasing paras Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 (PTI): As many as 2.67 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kerala, while the infection count has almost reached the 3.50 lakh mark with 8,369 fresh cases on Wednesday, the state government said. The death toll climbed to 1,232 with 26 fatalities.

As many as 7,262 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 883 people is not yet known. In the last 24 hours, 62,030 samples were tested,Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release here.

According to the release, with 6,839 people getting cured today, recoveries mounted to 2,67,082. So far, 40,91,729 samples have been sent for testing.

The total infections mounted to 3,48,791 with the addition of the fresh cases. Sixty-four health workers and 160, who had come from outside the state, were among those who tested positive.

Ernakulam reported the highest number of 1,190 cases on Wednesday, followed by Kozhikode 1,158, Thrissur 946, Alappuzha 820 and Kollam 742. At least 2,80,232 people are under observationin various districts, including 23,016 in hospitals.

While six new areas were included in the list of hotspots, 17 places were removed.PTI UDBN WELCOME UDBN WELCOME.

