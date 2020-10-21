Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss mull tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar

Switzerland is considering tighter restrictions including mini-lockdowns to check a rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Wednesday. The government will decide on further measures next week after examining the impact of its ban this week on spontaneous gatherings of more than 15 people and a nationwide obligation to wear masks.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:03 IST
Swiss mull tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland is considering tighter restrictions including mini-lockdowns to check a rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Wednesday.

The government will decide on further measures next week after examining the impact of its ban this week on spontaneous gatherings of more than 15 people and a nationwide obligation to wear masks. "If the measures that were taken on Sunday don't lead to a fall in the numbers next week we will adopt additional measures for public buildings, public gatherings and organised events," Berset told a news conference in Bern.

"It is absolutely possible -- in my view even probable -- that the government will adopt further measures on Wednesday," he said. Berset said the next two to three weeks would be decisive for Switzerland's response to the crisis, with some cantons like Valais in the south particularly badly hit.

In the space of three weeks, Switzerland had gone from one of the best-placed countries in Europe to one of the worst, Berset said. It has now recorded nearly 400 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. That narrowly trailed France, but was well ahead of Britain, Austria, Italy and Germany, health officials said on Tuesday.

Its public health agency on Wednesday reported https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html a record 5,596 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein to 91,763. The death toll rose by 11 to 1,856. Berset declined to rule out a two-week lockdown, although the government wanted to avoid a general shut-down of society.

"If we don't get the situation under control, then basically all options are open," Berset said. Switzerland has had to reverse course after ending nearly all emergency measures in June. That is when it handed responsibility to cantons, where rules on public gatherings and mask requirements vary widely.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for meeting family of scribe allegedly linked to PFI

The BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for meeting the family of Siddiqui Kappan, a journalist who is allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India PFI. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference, Rahul Gandhi ...

Indo-US two-plus-two talks on Oct 27 in Delhi: MEA

India will host the third edition of the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue with the US on October 27, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper will visi...

Sterling jumps 1.7% as Brexit talks resume

Sterling soared on Wednesday to a six-week high and 1.7 on the day against the U.S. dollar after a Bloomberg report that Brexit negotiations were due to start again after halting abruptly last week.The report also said Britain and the Europ...

Puducherry gets retd IFS officer as SEC

Former IFS officer Roy P Thomas has been appointed as the Puducherry state Election Commissioner SEC. An order to this effect was issued by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.The new SEC was appointed under the provisions of the Vil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020