Sports News Roundup: Braves face Red Sox looking to get back on track; Maradona's Golden Ball trophy goes to auction and more

Braves face Red Sox looking to get back on track

The off-kilter Atlanta Braves hope a quick stop at home will put them back on the right path. The Braves open a two-game home series on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox after they lost five of their last six games and were swept in a three-game series over the weekend by the surging Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cycling-Vingegaard back on bike outside, hopeful for Tour defence

Denmark's twice Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is back riding outside for the first time since his crash last month, and is hopeful of defending his title, the Team Visma-Lease a Bike rider said on Tuesday. Vingegaard won the last two editions of the Tour de France, but his participation was in doubt after suffering a broken collarbone and several broken ribs during the Tour of the Basque Country.

Soccer-Maradona's Golden Ball trophy goes to auction

Diego Maradona's Golden Ball trophy won for being named the best player at the 1986 World Cup will be auctioned in France in June, the Aguttes auction house said on Tuesday. This is the first Golden Ball to go for auction and while the value is still to be confirmed, the auction house expects it to fetch millions on June 6.

Motor racing-Red Bull have taken 220 staff from Mercedes, says Horner

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has responded to claims staff were increasingly looking to leave his team by saying the Formula One champions have so far taken 220 from rivals Mercedes. Dominant Red Bull have been unsettled by allegations against Horner of misconduct towards a female employee, which the boss has denied and been cleared of.

Thunder, Mavericks look for more from stars as series opens

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks advanced out of the first round without stellar performances from their superstars. But as they prepare for their Western Conference second-round matchup, which begins Tuesday in Oklahoma City, both teams likely will need more from their top players -- the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Mavericks' Luka Doncic.

Blues remove interim tag from coach Drew Bannister

The St. Louis Blues removed the interim tag from coach Drew Bannister and signed him to a two-year contract on Tuesday. Bannister, 50, took over behind the bench on Dec. 14 after Craig Berube was fired following a 13-14-1 start. The Blues went 30-19-5 under Bannister's leadership but missed the playoffs for a second straight season.

Connor McDavid chasing fourth Hart Trophy

Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov were named the finalists for the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy on Tuesday. The award is presented "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team" and voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Tennis-Pegula unsure about French Open participation

World number five Jessica Pegula said she is feeling better after shaking off an injury that derailed her claycourt season but the American is unsure if she will play at the French Open, which starts on May 26. The 30-year-old was one of the most consistent players on the WTA Tour last season, winning the Montreal title in the build-up to the U.S. Open, but has struggled this season due to illness and injuries.

Cycling-Milan outsprints Groves to win Giro stage four, Pogacar leads

Italy's Jonathan Milan went one better than the previous day to win the sprint and take the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday after an early breakaway was reeled in as Tadej Pogacar maintained the overall lead. Lidl-Trek rider Milan went to the front close to the line and, despite the best efforts of Australia's Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the Italian held on to make up for missing out on winning stage three when he was outsprinted by Tim Merlier.

MLB roundup: Bryce Harper carries Phillies to 6th straight win

Bryce Harper homered, singled and drove in three runs, Zack Wheeler tossed seven strong innings and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-1 to complete a four-game series sweep on Monday. Kyle Schwarber ripped a solo home run among his two hits and Nick Castellanos added two hits, two walks and an RBI for the Phillies, who have won six straight overall and 10 in a row at home. Whit Merrifield contributed an RBI single and J.T. Realmuto had two hits.

