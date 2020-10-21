Left Menu
The COVID-19 recovery rate of India is currently around 89 per cent while that of Madhya Pradesh is 90.55 per cent, but the state has a case fatality rate of 1.73 per cent, which is a little higher than the national average, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said while urging authorities to be cautious in the coming months that coincide with the festive season and winter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:08 IST
Vardhan interacts with officials from MP on COVID-19 trajectory in state
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 recovery rate of India is currently around 89 per cent while that of Madhya Pradesh is 90.55 per cent, but the state has a case fatality rate of 1.73 per cent, which is a little higher than the national average, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said while urging authorities to be cautious in the coming months that coincide with the festive season and winter. Interacting with senior officials of Madhya Pradesh in the presence of district collectors and health ministry officials, Vardhan congratulated the state for reducing its active case contribution to the country from around 10 per cent earlier to two per cent now, but also expressed concern over the trajectory of the disease in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Khargone and Ujjain.

While the number of daily cases reported in Bhopal and Indore is more than 200, Ujjain and Sagar have a higher case fatality rate than the rest of the state. Vardhan was also informed that the state has a positivity rate of 6.17 per cent, higher than the national average, although more than 50 per cent of its tests continue to be based on RT-PCR, the health ministry said in a statement. Comparing the COVID trajectory of Madhya Pradesh with that of the country, Vardhan said, "The recovery rate of India is currently around 89 per cent while that of Madhya Pradesh is 90.55 per cent. Madhya Pradesh has a case fatality rate of 1.73 per cent, which is a little higher than the national average." Pointing to the steady decline in the number of cases, he reiterated his stand that the transmission of the disease can be brought under control if everybody follows COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the "Jan Andolan" to enhance awareness among citizens regarding the need and virtues of wearing face masks, physical distancing and regular hand hygiene, Vardhan asked the state authorities to be cautious in the coming months that coincide with the festive season and winter, the statement said. The health authorities of Madhya Pradesh apprised the minister of the steps taken to contain COVID in the coming months. He was informed that standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been released for entertainment parks and maternity wards in the state, the "Sarthak" mobile application is being used for effective containment, mass gatherings and melas during the festivities are not permitted, idol immersion is to be carried out by less than 10 people, while a limit of 100 people have been put on pandal gatherings.

The "Sahyog se Suraksha Abhiyan" IEC campaign launched on August 15 with 13 departments and eight verticals is aimed at popularising COVID-appropriate behaviour in the state, the officials told Vardhan. They also updated the Union minister on the steps taken to streamline the logistics for COVID-19 vaccine delivery and Madhya Pradesh's unique model of converting private hospitals for public use by bearing the cost from the exchequer, the statement said.

Officials of the affected districts briefed Vardhan on the steps taken to address the emerging situation and the successes they have had in doing so. Dr Sujeet K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) apprised the minister on the trajectory of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh and urged the officials from the state to be alert of influenza, which peaks in the winter months.

