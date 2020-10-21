FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The White House and congressional Democrats kept up negotiations on a fresh coronavirus relief bill, though their effort faced opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate, where conservatives object to the trillion-dollar-plus price tag.

* European Union leaders will hold a video-conference next week to discuss how to better cooperate as infections rise. * Europe's hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring numbers that have put the continent once again at the centre of the global pandemic.

* German Health Minister Jens Spahn has tested positive. * Poland's government will announce on Thursday further measures as the country reported another record in daily infections of well above 10,000.

* The Czech government ordered most shops and services to close and sought to limit movement to essential trips only. * Russia is not planning to impose any further lockdowns, even as deaths hit a record daily high.

AMERICAS * New York, New Jersey and Connecticut urged residents to not travel between the three states, while California said major theme parks including Disneyland would not open anytime soon.

* Mexican authorities are calling for cemeteries to close to public visitors ahead of the Day of the Dead. * Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello has fallen ill with a suspected case of COVID-19, as the country battles with the third-worst outbreak globally.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Five people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety.

* A city in China's Zhejiang province will offer experimental coronavirus vaccines to its residents, as China broadens an emergency use programme to people in non-priority groups. * Australia's most heavily hit state of Victoria logged a sixth consecutive day of low-single-digit new cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa faces a high risk of resurging infections that may lead to a review of lockdowns, after new cases rose by 42% in Western Cape province in the last two weeks.

* Iran on Wednesday reported 5,616 new cases for the previous 24 hours, the highest daily number since February. * Turkey is considering reimposing some measures such as stay-home orders for younger and older people or even weekend lockdowns, but will avoid hurting the economic recovery.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The European Commission said it had signed a contract on behalf of EU states with U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson for the supply of 400 million doses of its vaccine candidate.

* UK scientists seeking approval to deliberately infect healthy people with COVID-19 in trials must first convince ethics specialists that, among other things, they have potential "rescue therapies" or antidotes to halt the disease. * A drug that fights inflammation made by Switzerland's Roche limits the need for a transfer to intensive care units for patients suffering from COVID-19 related pneumonia.

* AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks sought direction on Wednesday, while gold hit a one-week high and the dollar fell to a six-week low as investors waited to see whether an agreement could be reached on a fresh U.S. coronavirus relief package. * The International Monetary Fund slashed this year's economic forecast for Asia, reflecting a sharper-than-expected contraction in countries like India, a sign the pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on the region.

* The European Union will be ready to approve new measures to support member states should economies suffer further, its vice president said. * India is working on the next stimulus package to support the economy amid positive signs of a fall in cases.

