Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey mulling a return to coronavirus curbs as infections soar

The official, who requested anonymity, said the total number of infections was about five times that reported in the government's daily tally if asymptomatic cases were included - echoing concerns by Turkey's top medical association and opposition lawmakers. Health ministry officials were not immediately available to comment.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-10-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 00:57 IST
Turkey mulling a return to coronavirus curbs as infections soar
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Turkey is considering reimposing some measures to stem a resurgence of coronavirus cases such as stay-home orders for younger and older people or even weekend lockdowns, but will avoid throttling the economic recovery, a senior official said. The official, who requested anonymity, said the total number of infections was about five times that reported in the government's daily tally if asymptomatic cases were included - echoing concerns by Turkey's top medical association and opposition lawmakers.

Health ministry officials were not immediately available to comment. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has warned about the uptick in numbers and urged Turks to abide by nationwide distancing and mask rules, which are subject to fines. Vice President Fuat Oktay said later on Wednesday that there were regional rises and falls in COVID-19 cases depending on how much citizens were adhering to personal hygiene and social distancing measures, but no restrictive measures were on tap.

"If additional measures are necessary, they can always be considered, but these are not on our agenda at the moment," he told broadcaster CNN Turk, adding that the government took "the necessary decisions purely based on the data". The senior official was speaking to Reuters after Turkey's daily new symptomatic coronavirus cases rose to 2,026 on Monday, the highest level since early May when restrictions on businesses and households were in place.

"New measures could be enforced after looking at the process over a few weeks," the senior official said, adding that the picture would become clearer after assessing the impact of the partial reopening of schools earlier this month. Turkey's medical association and main opposition party have criticised a government decision to only disclose the number of symptomatic patients.

The health ministry changed the wording in its daily reports from "cases" to "patients" on July 29, and Koca said the daily number only includes symptomatic cases. The senior official told Reuters there were many diagnosed cases without symptoms. "It appears the number of cases is around five times the number of patients. If this trend goes higher of course some measures will be taken," he said.

Another official said that while a recent rapid rise in cases in the capital Ankara had slowed somewhat, upticks in cities such as Istanbul posed a risk for the country in this "difficult period". But he also said draconian measures like "a full lockdown" were not on the agenda.

The number of "patients" in Turkey since the outbreak began exceeds 350,000, with nearly 9,500 deaths, ministry data shows. Turkish authorities imposed lockdowns, restricted intercity travel and closed restaurants and cafes earlier this year. Almost all restrictions were lifted in June.

The economy shrank 10% in the second quarter and a Reuters poll on Wednesday showed growth was expected to contract 3.4% in 2020 as a whole - a much bleaker outlook than government forecasts. Any new restrictions would have a "narrower scope" and protect the economy, the first official said.

"We will see some steps without waiting too long."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In emails, Sacklers fret over wealth, opioid business

Soon after a Purdue Pharma LP affiliate pleaded guilty to misbranding its addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin in 2007, the companys Sackler family owners fretted about possible threats to their wealth.On May 17, 2007, Jonathan Sackler, wh...

US STOCKS-S&P edges down in choppy session as U.S. stimulus talks drag on

The SP closed slightly lower on Wednesday after a volatile trading session as investors worried whether difficult negotiations in Washington would produce a deal for a fresh U.S. coronavirus stimulus package. White House Chief of Staff Mark...

Soccer-Rashford to fight on after MPs reject free school meals campaign

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashfords campaign to extend free school meals over the holidays has suffered a setback after members of the British Parliament voted against the provision.England forward Rashford, who has been awarded MBE ...

Environmental factors behind 15 per cent of deaths across Mediterranean, new UN report reveals

In 2016, more than 228,000 people died prematurely from exposure to air pollution, according to UNEPs State of the Environment and Development in the Mediterranean SoEDRising inequality, biodiversity loss, climate change and unrelenting p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020