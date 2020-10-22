China reports 14 new coronavirus cases
All 14 of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. China reported 25 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 15 a day earlier. As of Oct 21, mainland China had 85,729 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-10-2020 05:33 IST
China reported 25 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 15 a day earlier. As of Oct 21, mainland China had 85,729 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.