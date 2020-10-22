Left Menu
Hungary also looking to Russia, China for COVID-19 vaccine -PM aide

He said Hungary had also committed to buy 6.5 million vaccines from AstraZeneca at a cost of 13 billion forints ($42.24 million) under a wider European Union agreement. Gulyas also said the government would keep schools open after the autumn break next week.

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has asked local health experts to look into the efficiency of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Russia and China for possible later purchases, Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas told a press briefing that Hungary was ready to buy from the vaccines if they provide efficient protection against coronavirus. He said Hungary had also committed to buying 6.5 million vaccines from AstraZeneca at a cost of 13 billion forints ($42.24 million) under a wider European Union agreement.

Gulyas also said the government would keep schools open after the autumn break next week.

