FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. hospitals have seen a 36% rise in coronavirus patients over the past four weeks, while in Australia residents in five suburbs in Melbourne have been put on alert after a new case in a school sparked fears of a fresh outbreak.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The European Union wants the World Health Organization to become more transparent about how states report emerging health crises, a draft proposal on reforming the U.N. agency says, following criticism of China's initial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. * Poland's health ministry reported a record 12,107 new coronavirus infections and 168 deaths in the space of 24 hours on Thursday, hours before it was expected to announce more restrictions to stem the pandemic.

* Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has asked local health experts to look into the efficiency of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Russia and China for possible later purchases, Orban's chief of staff said. * Spain needs drastic measures to combat an out-of-control new wave of the coronavirus pandemic and is considering new restrictions including curfews, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Thursday.

AMERICAS * Six U.S. states reported record day-over-day increases in COVID-19 deaths, according to a Reuters analysis, as infections rose across the Midwest and elsewhere, prompting new clampdowns on residents, schools and businesses.

* High-level negotiations on a new coronavirus aid bill faced a setback when President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise, despite reports of some progress earlier. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday confirmed 1,664 new coronavirus infections, the third straight day of fewer than 2,000 additional daily cases, and 38 more deaths. * China will continue to suspend outbound group tours and ban travel agencies from allowing inbound tours due to the risk of a resurgence in coronavirus cases this winter.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa faces a high risk of resurging infections that may lead to a review of lockdowns.

* Turkey is considering reimposing some measures to stem a resurgence of cases, but will avoid throttling the economic recovery, a senior official said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain will partner with an Oxford-based firm to provide testing for the T cell response of coronavirus vaccine candidates to try to assess their immune responses. * The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World shares slid to a two-week low on Thursday, and oil steadied after another heavy fall, as a surge in global COVID-19 cases and fractious U.S. stimulus talks kept financial markets cautious.

* Over half the small and medium-sized companies which together provide jobs for two-thirds of European workers fear for their survival in the coming 12 months, according to a survey released by management consultancy McKinsey on Thursday. * German consumer morale fell heading into November as fears about a second coronavirus wave that is hitting Europe's biggest economy made Germans less willing to open their wallets, a survey showed.