Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany warns against travel to ski regions in Austria, Switzerland, Italy

Germany has issued travel warnings for popular ski regions in Austria, Italy and Switzerland, scrambling to contain the spread of the coronavirus as new infection numbers rose above 10,000 a day for the first time.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:15 IST
Germany warns against travel to ski regions in Austria, Switzerland, Italy

Germany has issued travel warnings for popular ski regions in Austria, Italy and Switzerland, scrambling to contain the spread of the coronavirus as new infection numbers rose above 10,000 a day for the first time. While infection rates in Germany are lower than in much of Europe, they have been accelerating, and the daily number of confirmed cases last rose by 11,287 to 392,049. Germany's death toll stands at 9,905.

"The situation has become very serious overall," Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, said. "We still have a chance to slow the spread of the pandemic," he said. But he said people must stick to the rules and that Germany must prepare for an uncontrolled spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn became the latest prominent politician to test positive for the virus. His spokesman said he had symptoms of a cold but no fever. Government sources said he was fit for work. Berlin issued new travel warnings for Switzerland, Ireland, Poland, most of Austria and some Italian regions including the popular skiing region of South Tyrol.

Britain, except the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the overseas territories, is also seen as a high risk area. Under the warnings, which take effect from Saturday, travellers returning to Germany must quarantine for 10 days. Quarantine can be lifted early, if a test taken after five days comes back negative.

Germany's move could significantly impact the Alpine countries' ski season. Especially Austria, which reported a record 2,435 new daily infections on Thursday, is a popular destination for Germans. Switzerland Tourism's spokesman Markus Berger said the news from Germany was obviously not good. The industry hoped that the situation would improve over the next one or two months.

"We assume that the winter season can go ahead," he said. However, there was positive news for Spain's Canary Islands as the RKI removed it from its risk list, lifting hopes there for German tourists over Christmas and New Year. (Additional reporting by Inti Landauro, Silke Koltrowitz and Andreas Rinke; editing by Maria Sheahan and Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Enterprising Sassuolo could spend the weekend top of Serie A

Modest Sassuolo, a team that have spent most of their history in the lower and amateur levels of Italian football, will spend at least 72 hours top of Serie A if they can beat Torino on Friday. Seen by some as the new Atalanta thanks to the...

U.S. Senate panel begins meeting to advance Trump Supreme Court pick; Democrats boycott

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee began its meeting on Thursday to vote on President Donald Trumps nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime U.S. Supreme Court post, with Democrats boycotting the proceedings after fierc...

Only BJP has fulfilled Chaudhary Charan Singh's dream for western UP: Yogi Adityanath

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has fulfilled the dream that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday. The dream that Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for...

Dr Saman Habib elected as fellow of Indian National Science Academy

Dr Saman Habib, Chief Scientist and Professor AcSIR in Molecular Biology Division, CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow brought the laurels to the Institute again through her outstanding work for understanding the malaria parasite. She is elected a fellow of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020