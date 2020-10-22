Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amravati logs 47 new COVID-19 cases; 139 recoveries

The latest cases have taken the districts tally to 15,732, while the toll stood at 355 with a single casualty during the day, the official said. As many as 139 patients were discharged from various hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 14,371 and the recovery rate reached 91.35 per cent, he said.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:27 IST
Amravati logs 47 new COVID-19 cases; 139 recoveries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the detection of 47 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Maharashtras Amravati district has reported a significant decline in the number of infections, an official said. The latest cases have taken the districts tally to 15,732, while the toll stood at 355 with a single casualty during the day, the official said.

As many as 139 patients were discharged from various hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 14,371 and the recovery rate reached 91.35 per cent, he said. With this, the district currently has 1,006 active cases, of which 522 patients are in home isolation, he added.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Donors pledge $600m for Rohingya to meet aid shortfall

International donors pledged nearly 600 million to support displaced Rohingya on Thursday, succeeding in bridging a huge gap in funding for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Britain, the United States and European Union organized the virtu...

India committed to zero tolerance against graft: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India is committed to the policy of zero tolerance against corruption and unaccounted money as he addressed the first-ever ministerial meeting of G-20 anti-corruption working group. Addres...

Senate Judiciary Committee approves Judge Barrett's nomination to SC, Democrats boycott

The powerful Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with the opposition Democrats boycotting the voting process. All 12 Republicans on the committee voted to advance t...

IPL 13: Holder's three-wicket haul restricts RR to 154/6

All-round performance by SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers have restricted Rajasthan Royals to 1546 in their 20 overs here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes stitched a 30-run ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020