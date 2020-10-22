Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Germany warned against travel to neighbouring countries, Belgium's foreign minister went into intensive care and Spain said COVID-19 was "out of control" in many areas, as governments across Europe took action to fight the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:31 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany warned against travel to neighbouring countries, Belgium's foreign minister went into intensive care and Spain said COVID-19 was "out of control" in many areas, as governments across Europe took action to fight the pandemic.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* A surge in demand for vaccines to ward off the winter flu has led to shortages in some European cities, raising the risk of a potentially lethal "twindemic" as COVID-19 cases spike. * Britain tightened restrictions in three more areas of England, putting them in the middle "high" category on a three-tier system, meaning people will not be able to mix outside their households.

* Russia started opening temporary clinics and repurposing hospitals in Moscow to cope with the rising number of patients. * The Dutch hospital system is coming under increasing strain from coronavirus admissions and it expects to begin transferring some patients to Germany within two days.

* The Czech government is likely to ask parliament to extend state of emergency powers that are currently due to run out on Nov. 3. AMERICAS

* U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said negotiators were making progress in talks with the Trump administration for another round of financial aid and that legislation could be hammered out "pretty soon". * Six U.S. states reported record day-over-day increases in COVID-19 deaths, according to a Reuters analysis, as infections rose across the Midwest and elsewhere, prompting new clampdowns on residents, schools and businesses.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party promised free doses of any future COVID-19 vaccine for the residents of eastern Bihar state if it wins local elections there, drawing accusations of playing politics with the pandemic.

* In Australia residents in five suburbs in Melbourne have been put on alert after a new case in a school sparked fears of a fresh outbreak. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Sub-Saharan Africa's economy will not rebound to pre-pandemic growth levels until 2022 with major economies likely to take even longer to recover, the IMF wrote in a report. * Ethiopia can jail people for up to two years if they deliberately violate COVID-19 restrictions, the attorney general's office said, amid concern that citizens are becoming lax after a state of emergency was lifted.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Moderna Inc has completed enrolling 30,000 participants in a late-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

* AstraZeneca's Oxford COVID-19 vaccine accurately follows the genetic instructions programmed into it by its developers to successfully provoke a strong immune response, according to a detailed analysis carried out by independent UK scientists. * Britain will partner with an Oxford-based firm to provide testing for the T cell response of coronavirus vaccine candidates to try to assess their immune responses.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World shares slipped to a two-week low and oil steadied after another heavy fall, as the global surge in COVID-19 cases and fractious U.S. stimulus talks kept financial markets cautious.

* Britain's finance minister was forced to offer billions of pounds more in financial help to businesses grappling with a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. * Russia's economy could benefit by up to $30 billion this year from Russians spending their roubles at home rather than on foreign holidays due to travel restrictions.

