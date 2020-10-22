France extends curfew to more regions - PM Castex

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the government will extend the 2100 to 0600 curfew to 38 more departments, starting from Friday at midnight.

He said the curfew would now impact a total of 46 million people and would include some overseas French territories. France has a population of about 67 million people.

Last week France already imposed a curfew in Paris and eight other big cities.