Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Abortion rights across Europe

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:33 IST
FACTBOX-Abortion rights across Europe

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, distancing the predominantly Catholic country further from most of Europe, where legal and safe abortion services are widely available. Despite it being legal in most of the region, women nevertheless still face difficulties in getting access to abortion in some countries.

Here are some key facts on abortion rights in Europe, based on data from the Centre for Reproductive Rights and World Health Organisation: - In the European Union, abortion on request (where the decision is made by the woman alone) is legal in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

- Six European countries do not allow abortion on request or have highly restrictive laws. Andorra, Malta and San Marino do not allow abortion at all. Monaco and Liechtenstein allow it only when a woman's health or life is at risk, in the case of rape or due to foetal defects, as Poland had done before Thursday's ruling. - After the ruling in Poland goes into effect, abortion will be only be permissible there in the case of rape, incest or a threat to the mother's health and life but not if it involves a foetal anomaly.

- Legislation in 15 European countries, including Italy and Spain, still requires a mandatory time period to elapse between the date on which an abortion is first requested and the date on which it takes place. - In 12 European countries, including Hungary and Germany, women must undergo mandatory counselling or receive mandatory information from their doctors before the abortion.

- In Northern Ireland, almost a year after the British parliament voted to legalise abortion, women still faced challenges, forcing some to continue to travel to England or Ireland. - Abortion is legal in Italy during the first 90 days of pregnancy but it is not always easy to obtain. According to Health Ministry data, 69% of gynaecologists and 46% of anaesthesiologists refused to carry out abortions on grounds of conscience. This has forced some women to travel considerable distances to find a place to terminate a pregnancy. - Though abortion is legal in Germany, it is still seen as a crime under law if not done under certain circumstances, including that it must be performed within 12 weeks of conception. It can be done later on some medical grounds and if the pregnancy results from rape or sexual abuse.

- Doctors are allowed to refuse to assist in carrying out abortions in Croatia, where some 85% of people declare themselves to be Catholics.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish may do another volte face, Chirag cautions the BJP

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday cautioned the BJP that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might do yet another volte face and re-align with Lalu Prasads RJD which he had dumped a few years ago to return to the NDA. Pa...

No question of supporting demand for Gorkhaland: TMC

The TMC on Thursday ruled out the possibility of supporting the demand for Gorkhaland, a day after it welcomed GJM supremo Bimal Guring to its party fold, with the outfit having walked out of the NDA, accusing the BJP-led dispensation of no...

Majority of Indian equity, composite bond funds underperformed indices: Report

Nearly half of large-cap funds, over half of equity linked saving schemes ELSS and over three-fourths of composite bond funds have underperformed their respective indices in the year to June 2020, a report said on Thursday. The latest SP ...

14 students of IIT Guwahati selected for PMRF fellowship

Fourteen students of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati IITG have been selected for the Prime Ministers Research Fellows PMRF scheme. The PhD students selected for the PMRF fellowship this year are pursuing research in interdisciplina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020