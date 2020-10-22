179 new coronavirus cases, 175 recoveries in Ahmedabad

As many as 179 fresh cases of coronavirus were registered in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat on Thursday, said the state Health Department. Ahmedabad's tally of positive cases went up to 40,922 with the addition of 179 new infections in the last 24 hours, said a release from the Health Department.

While 163 persons were found positive in Ahmedabad city, 16 cases were reported from rural areas of the district, said the release. Three patients also died due to the infection, taking the death toll in the district to 1,898, it said.

The release added that 175 patients were also discharged during the day, taking the recovery tally to 35,562..