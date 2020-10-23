Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro chats with coronavirus-infected health minister wearing no mask

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday visited Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello, who has COVID-19, and made his point that the disease is easy to recover quickly from with the help of the controversial drug chloroquine. With Pazuello, roughly half of Bolsonaro's 23-member Cabinet have now caught COVID-19, besides the president and the first lady.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 23-10-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 00:37 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro chats with coronavirus-infected health minister wearing no mask
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday visited Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello, who has COVID-19, and made his point that the disease is easy to recover quickly from with the help of the controversial drug chloroquine. The two men chatted and joked without wearing masks in Pazuello's hotel room, seen in a video posted on social media by the president, who recovered from a bout of COVID-19 in July.

Bolsonaro, who has minimized the gravity of the coronavirus and opposed lockdown measures by governors and mayors in Brazil, used the meeting to advocate the early use of anti-malaria drug chloroquine, even though scientists say it is no cure and in clinical trials chloroquine and the related drug hydroxychloroquite have failed to show a benefit in treating COVID-19, "This is another concrete case of someone who took chloroquine and it worked," Bolsonaro said. "This is an alternative, when doctors prescribe it."

Pazuello, an active-duty Army general, said he felt tired on Sunday, but went to work on Monday and felt worse that night, with headaches and fever. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 the next day. With Pazuello, roughly half of Bolsonaro's 23-member Cabinet have now caught COVID-19, besides the president and the first lady.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Intel's revenue from data-center business misses estimates, shares slide

Intel Corp on Thursday missed revenue estimates for its data-center business for the third quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed its government and business customers to spend less on its chips, sending its shares down 8.Revenue from Inte...

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug Veklury, or remdesivir, for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.Gilead said it expects to meet global demand for th...

Odisha asks officials to keep vigil on rising onion prices

Amid rising onion prices in the state, the Odisha government on Thursday asked district officials to keep a close watch on the situation and ensure availability of the commodity in the markets at a reasonable price. Price of the key kitchen...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump, U.S. intelligence chief push to declassify document on Russia's 2016 election role -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump and his intelligence chief have pushed for quick declassification of a document disputing the 2017 intelligence community finding that Russia acted to help Trump get elected in 2016, three U.S. government officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020