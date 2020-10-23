Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea finds no link between flu shot, boy's death as toll rises

"So far experts said there was low possibility that the shots and deaths were related but many citizens remain anxious," he told a meeting. At least 22 of the 25 confirmed cases including the boy received a free flu shot the government has allotted for about 19 million teenagers and senior citizens, and seven of the nine people investigated had underlying conditions, the KDCA said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 08:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 08:16 IST
S.Korea finds no link between flu shot, boy's death as toll rises

South Korea's forensic agency has found no links between a 17-year-old boy's death and a flu shot he had taken, the Yonhap news agency reported, amid rising concerns about the safety of the vaccines following the death of at least 32 people. The boy was among the first reported to have died as part of a government campaign to vaccinate about 30 million of a population of 52 million to prevent coronavirus complications.

The toll has reached 25 over the past week as of Thursday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, sparking calls from doctors and politicians for a halt to the programme. Yonhap reported on Friday there were seven new deaths overnight. Health authorities have refused to suspend the campaign citing a lack of evidence to suggest direct links between the deaths and the vaccines.

The National Forensic Service has conducted autopsies on some of the deceased and determined that the vaccine did not cause the 17-year-boy's death, Yonhap said, citing police. Both the forensic agency and police were not immediately reachable for comment.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, calling for a thorough investigation to verify the exact cause of deaths. "So far experts said there was low possibility that the shots and deaths were related but many citizens remain anxious," he told a meeting.

At least 22 of the 25 confirmed cases including the boy received a free flu shot the government has allotted for about 19 million teenagers and senior citizens, and seven of the nine people investigated had underlying conditions, the KDCA said. The agency has not yet provided details about seven new reported cases.

The vaccine providers include domestic firms such as GC Pharma, SK Bioscience, Korea Vaccine and Boryung Biopharma Co Ltd, a unit of Boryung Pharm Co Ltd, along with France's Sanofi. They supply both the free programme and paid services. Ten people received products from SK Bioscience, five each from Boryung and GC Pharma, four from Sanofi and one from Korea Vaccine.

KDCA director Jeong Eun-kyeong said on Thursday that those vaccines would continue to be supplied but the government might consider suspending some products that have identification numbers matching batches manufactured at the same plant on the same day if more people die using them. It was not immediately clear if any of the vaccines made in South Korea were exported, or if those supplied by Sanofi were also being used elsewhere.

All four domestic firms declined to comment, while Sanofi did not respond to requests for comment. South Korea ordered 20% more flu vaccines this year to ward off what it calls a "twindemic" of concurrent major flu and COVID-19 outbreaks in winter.

The KDCA reported 155 new cases as of Thursday midnight, for the second consecutive day the daily tally marked a triple-digit increase after largely hovering below 100 over the last two weeks. It brought the total infections to 25,698, with 455 deaths. So far 8.3 million people had been inoculated since the programme began on Oct. 13, with about 350 cases of adverse reactions reported, the KDCA said.

Also Read: Hyundai to expand Kona EV recall to N.America, Europe over battery fire risk -Yonhap

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hold tight ranges as U.S. election caution sets in

Global stocks barely budged on Friday as investors tightened positions with less than two weeks to go before the U.S. presidential election and awaited a breakthrough in stimulus talks in Washington.The final debate between U.S. President D...

ADB donates machines for COVID-19 testing of AFP personnel in Metro Manila

The Asian Development Bank ADB has donated two coronavirus disease COVID-19 testing machines that can each test nearly 100 people per hour to the Armed Forces of the Philippines AFP to support the countrys response to the COVID-19 pandemic....

Kenya records highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on October 22 has said that Kenya has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, according to a news report by Nation.A total of 1,068 people tested positive from 7,556 samples,...

2nd-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open

Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open. The Russian will face American Jennifer Brady, who eliminated qualifier Daria Kasatkina 7-5 6-2 on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020