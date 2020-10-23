Left Menu
Foundation stone of medical block laid at Delhi's LNJP Hospital

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:49 IST
Foundation stone of medical block laid at Delhi's LNJP Hospital
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The foundation stone of 1500-bedded medical block has been laid in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital on Friday, it is expected to be complete within 30 months, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Today, the foundation stone of 1500-bedded medical block was laid in LNJP Hospital. This is another addition to Delhi's world-class healthcare infrastructure. It is expected to complete within 30 months," Kejriwal told the reporters.

"The medical block consists of 25 floors with two basements. LNJP will become a 3,500-bedded hospital after 1500 more beds will be added here which will make it one of the biggest hospital. It will be centrally air-conditioned and the medical block will have the best medical facilities," he added. CM Kejriwal added that the total cost of this medical block will be Rs 450 crores. (ANI)

