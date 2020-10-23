Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in England rose last week but may be levelling off -ONS

New cases of COVID-19 in England were rising by around 35,200 per day last week, up from 27,900 the week before, although there were tentative signs of a levelling-off around this rate, an official estimate showed on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:56 IST
COVID-19 cases in England rose last week but may be levelling off -ONS
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

New cases of COVID-19 in England were rising by around 35,200 per day last week, up from 27,900 the week before, although there were tentative signs of a levelling-off around this rate, an official estimate showed on Friday. The Office for National Statistics said around 433,300 people in England likely had the coronavirus last week, up from 336,500 the previous week - equating to 1 in 130 people - based on a modelled estimate derived from samples of the population.

Some of the estimates published by the ONS suggested the spread of the virus may no longer be accelerating. Modelling showing a day-by-day breakdown of daily new cases, conducted by the University of Oxford, showed they had stabilised at around 35,000 per day by last Friday.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync technology on Connected TV

mediasmart, Affles self-serve mobile programmatic platform, today announced the launch of its Audience Targeting Household Sync technology on Connected TV CTV. Though programmatic CTV ads have been available on mediasmart for sometime, thi...

Sonu Sood gives glimpse of the 'HELP' mails he recieves daily

Actor Sonu Sood who has been often dubbed as the messiah of migrants, on Thursday gave his fans a peek of the HELP, mails that he receives every day. The Dabangg, actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his floor filled with postal le...

Three officials suspended for malpractices in paddy procurement in UP

Three officials have been suspended for alleged malpractices in the procurement of paddy in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, the district magistrate said. Besides the three officials being suspended, a warning has been issued to 12 officia...

New Parliament building to have Constitution Hall, MPs lounge, library, committee rooms, dining areas, ample parking space: LS Secretariat.

New Parliament building to have Constitution Hall, MPs lounge, library, committee rooms, dining areas, ample parking space LS Secretariat....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020