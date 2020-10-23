Left Menu
COVID-19: LG asks officials to ensure strict enforcement of preventive measures during festive season in Delhi

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked field officials to ensure strict enforcement of preventive and protective measures against COVID-19 in the city during the festive season, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:25 IST
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked field officials to ensure strict enforcement of preventive and protective measures against COVID-19 in the city during the festive season, an official statement said. He issued the directions at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, among others, attended the meeting. "The festive season is crucial, let us join hands to practice COVID appropriate behaviour as a defence against the pandemic," a statement from the LG's office quoted him as saying.

He asked field officials to ensure strict enforcement of preventive and protective measures against the pandemic. He also called for continued monitoring of steps taken for COVID-19 management, it stated. During the meeting, the principal secretary (health) gave a statistical overview of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi including recent trend of cases, testing, surveillance and containment measures.

Up to October 23, there are a total of 3,44,318 confirmed cases out of which 3,12,918 patients have recovered, the statement said. There are 25,237 active cases in Delhi. The case fatality rate stands at 1.79 per cent, the recovery rate is 90.88 per cent, and the doubling rate is 69.31 days. The number of tests conducted per million population is 2,21,122, it said.

There are 15,739 dedicated COVID-19 beds, 12,642 oxygenated beds, 3,127 ICU beds and 1,264 ventilators beds in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, it added. The principal secretary informed that 129 dedicated multi-organisation mobile teams have been formed in 11 districts for concerted enforcement action.

He said fines are being levied for various violations of national directives for COVID-19 management and enforcement-related performance of each district is being monitored on a daily basis, according to the statement..

