West Bengal reports 4,143 new COVID-19 cases, 60 more deaths

West Bengal on Friday reported 4,143 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,426, as per a bulletin released by the state health department. The death toll rose to 6,368 with 60 more fatalities, it said In the last 24 hours, 3,676 people recovered from COVID-19.

There are 36,471 active cases in the state at present, it said. Since Thursday, 44,582 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.