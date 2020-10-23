West Bengal reports 4,143 new COVID-19 cases, 60 more deaths
West Bengal on Friday reported 4,143 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,426, as per a bulletin released by the state health department. Since Thursday, 44,582 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:06 IST
West Bengal on Friday reported 4,143 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,426, as per a bulletin released by the state health department. The death toll rose to 6,368 with 60 more fatalities, it said In the last 24 hours, 3,676 people recovered from COVID-19.
There are 36,471 active cases in the state at present, it said. Since Thursday, 44,582 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.