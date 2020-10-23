Left Menu
Development News Edition

US suicide rate fell last year after decade of steady rise

The firearm death rate was flat, probably because the small decline in suicides was offset by a slight uptick in gun homicides. When all that is factored together, the U.S. life expectancy calculation for 2019 should stay the same as it was in 2018 or maybe even increase slightly, said Robert Anderson, who oversees death data for the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:45 IST
US suicide rate fell last year after decade of steady rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The US suicide rate fell slightly last year, the first annual decline in more than a decade, according to new government data. It's a small decrease and the data is preliminary, but the decline is "really exciting," said Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The fall may be partly due to years of suicide prevention efforts, like increasing mental health screenings, she said. Other factors, like the pre-pandemic economy, might also have played a role, she added. Experts aren't sure how the coronavirus will influence this year's suicide numbers, though American mortality overall is looking far bleaker.

Suicides had been on the rise since 2005. In 2018, the national suicide rate hit its highest level since 1941 — 14.2 per 100,000 people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted new death rate data this week showing that for 2019, it dropped to 13.9. Drug overdoses rose in 2019, and deaths from falls were up, too. But death rates for the nation's two biggest killers — heart disease and cancer — were down, as were death rates for flu, chronic lung disease and Alzheimer's disease. The firearm death rate was flat, probably because the small decline in suicides was offset by a slight uptick in gun homicides.

When all that is factored together, the U.S. life expectancy calculation for 2019 should stay the same as it was in 2018 or maybe even increase slightly, said Robert Anderson, who oversees death data for the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. "I think 2019 will turn out to be a pretty good year for mortality, relatively speaking," Anderson said. "2020 will not." There have been at least 300,000 more deaths this year than expected, the CDC said this week in a separate report. About two-thirds of those are being attributed directly to COVID-19, but many of the others are believed to be related to the pandemic.

It's not yet clear whether suicides are up this year. The pandemic sparked a wave of business closures, some temporary and some permanent. Millions of people were forced to stay at home, many of them alone. Surveys suggest more Americans are reporting depression, anxiety and drug and alcohol use. Adding to that dangerous mix, firearm purchases rose 85% in March, when the virus was first surging.

"There are clear forces pressing suicide risk factors in a negative direction," Moutier said, but that's doesn't mean suicide rates will automatically rise. There are some "silver linings" to the pandemic, she added. One is increasing acceptance that mental health distress is normal, and that it's OK to seek counseling. Another is increasing availability of telemedicine.

Anderson noted many COVID-19 deaths have been in the same set of late-middle-aged white people who are considered at high risk for suicide. "It's possible that the rise in COVID-19 is sort pushing down the suicide rate," he suggested.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel hails 'new era' with Sudan but Palestinians lament 'new stab in the back'

Israel and the Palestinians reacted in starkly different terms to Fridays announcement that Sudan was taking steps to normalise ties with Israel.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed it as a new era for the region, saying This is...

Nigeria says 'many lives have been lost' in days of unrest

Many lives have been lost in Nigerias unrest, the presidents office announced Friday, as the government said peaceful protests over police abuses and the militarys reported killing of demonstrators were hijacked by thugs. President Muhammad...

Vigilance arrests officer for possessing unaccounted money

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested Chief Civil Supply Officer cum District Manager paddy procurement, Balasore, Mir Raja Ali on charge of possessing unaccounted money in his office chamber, official sources said. Super...

UP: Boys, 9 and 12, held for allegedly raping 4-year-old girl

A four-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras was allegedly raped by two boys aged 9 and 12, both of whom were taken into police custody, officials said on Friday. The incident was reported from a village by the girls father on Thursday af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020