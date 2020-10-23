French coronavirus cases jump over 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections jumped over one million on Friday, the health ministry reported on its website.

Over the past 24 hours, France registered 42,032 new cases, taking the total to 1,041,075. It also registered 298 new deaths, compared to 162 on Thursday.

This makes France the seventh country to report more than one million coronavirus cases, after the United States with 8.4 million, India with 7.8 million, Brazil with 5.3 million and Russia with 1.5 million. Argentina and Spain have each reported just over one million.