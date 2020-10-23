Left Menu
French coronavirus cases jump over 1 million

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-10-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections jumped over one million on Friday, the health ministry reported on its website.

Over the past 24 hours, France registered 42,032 new cases, taking the total to 1,041,075. This makes France the seventh country to report more than one million coronavirus cases, after the United States with 8.4 million, India with 7.8 million, Brazil with 5.3 million and Russia with 1.5 million. Argentina and Spain have each reported just over one million.

France also registered 298 new deaths, compared to 162 on Thursday, taking the total to 34,508. The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 jumped by 976 to 15,008, the biggest one-day increase since early April, while the number of people in intensive care rose by 122 to 2,441.

