Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO: Northern hemisphere at 'critical juncture'

The head of the World Health Organization warns that countries in the Northern hemisphere are at a “critical juncture” with rising cases and deaths. “The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing on Friday.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 24-10-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 00:22 IST
WHO: Northern hemisphere at 'critical juncture'

The head of the World Health Organization warns that countries in the Northern hemisphere are at a “critical juncture” with rising cases and deaths. “The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing on Friday. “Many countries are seeing an exponential increase in cases,” and he called for immediate action.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead on coronavirus, says the U.N. health agency had recorded about 445,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours; nearly half of those were from Europe. She says in many cities across Europe, “the capacity for ICU is going to be reached in the coming weeks.”

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura: Court rejects bail plea of two in murder case

The district and sessions court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of two people in a murder caseAshish Chaturvedi, alias Chulli and Abhishek Chaturvedi, alias Pav, are accused of killing Basant Lal Chaturvedi and Sundar Lal Chaturvedi. ...

BRIEF-COVID-19 Vaccine Trial From AstraZeneca, Oxford Can Resume In U.S. - WSJ

Oct 23 Reuters - COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL FROM ASTRAZENECA, OXFORD CAN RESUME IN U.S. - WSJ FEDERAL HEALTH REGULATORS HAVE DECIDED TO ALLOW RESUMPTION OF U.S. STUDIES OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE FROM ASTRAZENECA, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD...

BJP demands arrest of Mehbooba Mufti for 'seditious' remarks

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Friday demanded the arrest of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her seditious remarks wherein she said she would only hold the national tricolour when the flag of the erstwhile state is restored. The BJP said no powe...

Reopening of schools: Rajasthan govt to decide on Saturday, say sources

The Rajasthan government will take a decision regarding reopening of schools in the state on Saturday, official sources said. The standard operating procedure SOP for the reopening of schools has been prepared and was discussed by CM Ashok ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020