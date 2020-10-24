Slovenia's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 - media

Slovenia's Foreign Minister Anze Logar tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday after a trip to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia earlier this week, state news agency STA said.

Logar, who did not have any symptoms and took a routine test, will self-isolate for 10 days as well as his closest associates, STA said, citing a statement from his ministry.

As COVID-19 races across Europea again, Slovenia has introduced a curfew and partial lockdown after total infections doubled over the past two weeks to 19,300 with 216 deaths. On Friday, there were 1,656 new cases and five deaths reported.