France reports record of over 45,000 new coronavirus cases in a day

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:40 IST
France on Saturday reported 45,422 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, a new record, after reporting 42,032 on Friday.

Health Ministry data also showed that 138 people had died from coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 34,645. The total number of confirmed cases rose to 1,086,497, after breaking above the 1 million mark for the first time on Friday.

The ministry also said that 16% of all coronavirus tests were positive, a new high and more than double the level of a month ago.

