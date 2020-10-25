Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Kashgar detects 137 new asymptomatic COVID cases

Xinjiang was the site of a local cluster in August, but no new cases had been found in the region since Aug. 15. Kashgar launched a testing programme on Saturday night covering the region's 4.75 million people. As of Saturday, mainland China had 85,790 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-10-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 21:05 IST
China's Kashgar detects 137 new asymptomatic COVID cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China detected 137 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Sunday in Kashgar in the northwestern region of Xinjiang after one person was found to have the virus the previous day - the first local new cases for 10 days in mainland China.

All 137 new cases were linked to a garment factory. The parents of a 17-year-old girl who was found on Saturday to have the virus but showed no symptoms worked there, an official from Xinjiang health commission told a press briefing. The new cases marked mainland China's first local infections since Oct. 14, when one was detected in Qingdao. Xinjiang was the site of a local cluster in August, but no new cases had been found in the region since Aug. 15.

Kashgar launched a testing programme on Saturday night covering the region's 4.75 million people. As of Sunday afternoon, more than 2.84 million people had been tested and the rest would be covered by Tuesday, the city government said in a statement. The Kashgar government said on Sunday all schools except universities will be closed through Friday but supermarkets and shopping malls would remain open.

Four towns in the Kashgar region were identified as "high-risk" areas, according to a statement from Kashgar city authority on Sunday night, and stringent controls such as travel restrictions are expected. China's national health commission dispatched experts on Sunday to guide coronavirus control work in the ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar.

The novel coronavirus was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year. As of Saturday, mainland China had 85,790 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wolfsburg beats Bielefeld 2-1 for 1st Bundesliga win

Wolfsburg held on to beat visiting Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 on Sunday for its first win of the season in the Bundesliga. Sven Schipplocks 80th-minute strike gave Bielefeld hope of a point and prompted the home side to scramble to prevent an eq...

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said on Sunday, signalling steps to implement a normalisation pact after decades of hostilities. Israel f...

McGowan wins Italian Open for 2nd European Tour title

English golfer Ross McGowan chipped in from a greenside bunker at No. 16 and rolled in a birdie at the last hole to earn a one-stroke victory at the Italian Open on Sunday, securing his first title on the European Tour in 11 years. McGowan ...

Nitish's govt lacked stability, even after majority he brought BJP to power through crooked means: Tejashwi

There was no stability in the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led government in Bihar in the past four years, said Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday adding that he would provide it along with permanent jobs to the youth a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020